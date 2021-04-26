Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,306.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

