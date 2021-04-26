Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,210.97.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

