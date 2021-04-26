Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $337.64 million and $68.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

