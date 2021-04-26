Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $65.31. 145,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

