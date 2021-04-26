Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 3,617 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

DLR traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.47. 8,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

