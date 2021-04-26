Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 6,847 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.44. 33,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

