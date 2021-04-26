Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) is Strid Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF comprises 8.7% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $35,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 168,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

