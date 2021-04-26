Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $821.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $488,528. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

