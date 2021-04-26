Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $24.71 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

