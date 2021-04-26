Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $232.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

