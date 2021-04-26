Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $166.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.