Alexander Scott Purchases 27 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott purchased 27 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.43).

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 543.50 ($7.10) on Monday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.89.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

