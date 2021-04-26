Alex Miller Buys 1,592 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$70,209.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,895.79.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Alex Miller acquired 1,602 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$65,904.02.

TSE ATD.A traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$36.90 and a one year high of C$47.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.16.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

