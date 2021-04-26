Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 2.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 1.81% of AMETEK worth $533,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $135.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $135.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

