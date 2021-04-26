Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $63.12 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420,000 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $63,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,256 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

