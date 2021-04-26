Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million.

Shares of AGI opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.66.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

