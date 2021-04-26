Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $16.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $17.00 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $74.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.22 million to $78.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $101.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

AIRG stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 56,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,466. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a PE ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

