AidCoin (AID) Price Reaches $0.12

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $17,622.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 350.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

