Agree Realty (ADC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.