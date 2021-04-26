Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $106.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.14. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

