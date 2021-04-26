Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.75

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 5468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

