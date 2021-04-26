Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

