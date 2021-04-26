Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

