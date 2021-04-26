Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $515.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.80 and a 200-day moving average of $478.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

