Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.23. 48,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

