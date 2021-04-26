ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

