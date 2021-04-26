Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $205.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acuity Brands traded as high as $181.72 and last traded at $180.91, with a volume of 2344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.14.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 143,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

