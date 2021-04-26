Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

