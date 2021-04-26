Acorns Advisers LLC Purchases 605,137 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 44.4% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,932,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

