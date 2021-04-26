Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Sells $1,305,900.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,305,900.00.

Shares of ACU opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

