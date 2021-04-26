Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

