Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. 920,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.