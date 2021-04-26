Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in NetApp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. 17,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,207. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.