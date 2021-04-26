Abyss Token Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00746899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00093738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.18 or 0.07399318 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

