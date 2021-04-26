Abyss Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $12.75 million and $491,508.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

