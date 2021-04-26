AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 32,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 77.01%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

