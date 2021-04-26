9,115 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,720,000 after purchasing an additional 389,522 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,636,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $59.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FLIR shares. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

