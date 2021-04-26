6 Meridian Takes $2.02 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

