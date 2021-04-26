6 Meridian Has $3.14 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

6 Meridian lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,792 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,193. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

