6 Meridian Has $16.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,205. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

