6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 28,017 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

