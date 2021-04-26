$6.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.18 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

