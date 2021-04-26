5,975 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. KB Home has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,252,667. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

