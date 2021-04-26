57,573 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.92. 131,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

