$575.78 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce sales of $575.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.37 million. Woodward posted sales of $720.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $127.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

