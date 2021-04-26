$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $503.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $508.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $211.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.