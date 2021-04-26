4,936 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $79.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

