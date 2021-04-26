4,916 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,173.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,225. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

