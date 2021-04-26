49,135 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

