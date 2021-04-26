4,072 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

XOM opened at $55.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.